Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

CBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

