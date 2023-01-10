Texas Permanent School Fund Has $60.77 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $459.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.