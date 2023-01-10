Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

