Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.17.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

