Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $39,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $95.94.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

