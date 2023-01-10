Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

