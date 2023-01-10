Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 12,118 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,380 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.