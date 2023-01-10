Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,708 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $117.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

