Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,384 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

