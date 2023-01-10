Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,954 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

MMSI stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

