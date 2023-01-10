Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 6,018 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

