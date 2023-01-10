Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock worth $6,702,088. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

