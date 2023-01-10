Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

IEX stock opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

