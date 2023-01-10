Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $160.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

