Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

