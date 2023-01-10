Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 131.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.
Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure
In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.