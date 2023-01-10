Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WEN opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

