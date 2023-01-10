Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,074 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,883,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

