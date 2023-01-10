Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,197 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

