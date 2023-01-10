Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 127 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

