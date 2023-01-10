Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,796 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 409,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

