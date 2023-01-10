Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,031 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.