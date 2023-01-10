Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 209 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 0.8 %

AMED opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.48 and a 1-year high of $179.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.