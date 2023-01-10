Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,186 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

