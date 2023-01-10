Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 434 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

