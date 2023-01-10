Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 449 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $6,320,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

