Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,601 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 128.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

