Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 806 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

