Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 822 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

