Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ziff Davis by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ziff Davis by 904.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

