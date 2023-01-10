Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

