Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $36.89.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.