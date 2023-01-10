Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 63.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 395.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

