The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AES were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

