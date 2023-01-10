Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.99 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,909.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toast by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Toast by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 694,103 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $11,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,741,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

