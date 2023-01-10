Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Shares of TSCO opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day moving average is $204.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

