Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

