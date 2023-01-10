Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Stock Performance
Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.65.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.