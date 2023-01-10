Truist Financial Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

