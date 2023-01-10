TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Position Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

