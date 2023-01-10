UBS Group Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $82.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

