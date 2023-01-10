UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Holdings Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $913.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

