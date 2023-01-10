United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

