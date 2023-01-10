United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $376.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $388.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

