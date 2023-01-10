Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $671.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

