Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

VCR stock opened at $225.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.82. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $335.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

