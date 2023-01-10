Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $177.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.73. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

