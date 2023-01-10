Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

