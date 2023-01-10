Versor Investments LP Acquires 183 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

