Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,100 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.1 %

SFM opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

