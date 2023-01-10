Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.